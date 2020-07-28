Investors Catching Stocks: Delek US Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DK): Home Depot, Inc. (The)(NYSE:HD)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.78/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -81.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Delek US Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. as 1.29 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Delek US Holdings, Inc. is 1.24 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DK to be -144.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -164.1%. For the next 5 years, Delek US Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 97.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -153.64% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Delek US Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.23%, where Monthly Performance is 1.92%, Quarterly performance is -9.84%, 6 Months performance is -39.54% and yearly performance percentage is -58.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.50% and Monthly Volatility of 5.70%.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) will report its next earnings on Aug 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Home Depot, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.92/share and a High Estimate of $4.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Home Depot, Inc. (The) as 33.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Home Depot, Inc. (The) is 31.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 36.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HD to be 4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.4%. For the next 5 years, Home Depot, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 10.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.56% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -496.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.79%, where Monthly Performance is 8.98%, Quarterly performance is 22.8%, 6 Months performance is 15.67% and yearly performance percentage is 23.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.