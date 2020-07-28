Investors Catching Stocks Container Store (The)(NYSE:TCS): Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOX)

Container Store (The) (TCS) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Container Store (The) and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Container Store (The) as 152.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Container Store (The) is 141.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 164.01 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 204.95 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 377.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Container Store (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.93%, where Monthly Performance is 41.14%, Quarterly performance is 93.58%, 6 Months performance is 2.18% and yearly performance percentage is -32.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.13% and Monthly Volatility of 9.43%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as 7.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 7.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.42 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.51%, where Monthly Performance is -3.96%, Quarterly performance is -1.23%, 6 Months performance is -29.36% and yearly performance percentage is -31.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.24% and Monthly Volatility of 3.74%.