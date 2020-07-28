Investors Catching Stocks: Cloudera, Inc.(NYSE:CLDR): Proofpoint, Inc.(NASDAQ:PFPT)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLDR to be 400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 333.33%. For the next 5 years, Cloudera, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 315.38% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cloudera, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.63%, where Monthly Performance is -12.5%, Quarterly performance is 47.18%, 6 Months performance is 4.08% and yearly performance percentage is 91.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.76% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Proofpoint, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Proofpoint, Inc. as 253.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Proofpoint, Inc. is 251.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 255.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFPT to be -4.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.61%. For the next 5 years, Proofpoint, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.82% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 711.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Proofpoint, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.4%, where Monthly Performance is 13.54%, Quarterly performance is -0.72%, 6 Months performance is -4.94% and yearly performance percentage is -6.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.21%.