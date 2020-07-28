Investors Catching Stocks: Caterpillar, Inc.(NYSE:CAT): FormFactor, Inc.(NASDAQ:FORM)

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caterpillar, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Caterpillar, Inc. as 9.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Caterpillar, Inc. is 8.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.63 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAT to be -76.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -51.13%. For the next 5 years, Caterpillar, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.07% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caterpillar, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.91%, where Monthly Performance is 12.17%, Quarterly performance is 21.43%, 6 Months performance is 3.06% and yearly performance percentage is 5.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.82% and Monthly Volatility of 2.31%.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 65%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FormFactor, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. as 159.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. is 159 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 160 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 134.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FORM to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40.91%. For the next 5 years, FormFactor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.46% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 627.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FormFactor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.82%, where Monthly Performance is 4.4%, Quarterly performance is 32.12%, 6 Months performance is 17.65% and yearly performance percentage is 85.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.28% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.