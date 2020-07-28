Analysts showing optimistic trends for Pan American Silver Corp.(NASDAQ:PAAS): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -130.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAAS to be 175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 51.43%. For the next 5 years, Pan American Silver Corp. is expecting Growth of 134.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.69% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 253.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pan American Silver Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.66%, where Monthly Performance is 37.19%, Quarterly performance is 78.01%, 6 Months performance is 72.16% and yearly performance percentage is 147.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 5.32%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -81.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARWR to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -172.73%. For the next 5 years, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -119.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -163.77% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 488.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.71%, where Monthly Performance is 14.47%, Quarterly performance is 22.47%, 6 Months performance is 9.84% and yearly performance percentage is 63.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.63% and Monthly Volatility of 4.86%.