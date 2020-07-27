What do Analysts Say about Sage Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAGE): Westlake Chemical Corporation(NYSE:WLK)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.12/share and a High Estimate of $-1.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. as 890 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 260 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAGE to be 18.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.16%. For the next 5 years, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.34% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 876.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -56.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -63.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -75%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.34%, where Monthly Performance is 13.6%, Quarterly performance is 24.06%, 6 Months performance is -30.49% and yearly performance percentage is -70.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.63%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WLK to be -101.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -77.05%. For the next 5 years, Westlake Chemical Corporation is expecting Growth of 54.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.43% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 684.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westlake Chemical Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.38%, where Monthly Performance is 6.43%, Quarterly performance is 37.47%, 6 Months performance is -15.19% and yearly performance percentage is -18.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.