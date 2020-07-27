What do Analysts Say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.(NYSE:LBRT): Essent Group Ltd.(NYSE:ESNT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LBRT to be -243.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -366.67%. For the next 5 years, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -326.42% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 819.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.88%, where Monthly Performance is 12.07%, Quarterly performance is 81.56%, 6 Months performance is -26.05% and yearly performance percentage is -51.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.55% and Monthly Volatility of 6.57%.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essent Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.19/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESNT to be -89.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -67.35%. For the next 5 years, Essent Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 64.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.29% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essent Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.52%, where Monthly Performance is 0.14%, Quarterly performance is 44.68%, 6 Months performance is -31.17% and yearly performance percentage is -24.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.