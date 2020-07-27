What do Analysts Say about Cimarex Energy Co(NYSE:XEC): Stericycle, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 61.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cimarex Energy Co and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co as 298.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co is 238.42 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 367 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 546.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XEC to be -158.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -104.4%. For the next 5 years, Cimarex Energy Co is expecting Growth of 1584.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -97.98% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cimarex Energy Co currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.39%, where Monthly Performance is -2.54%, Quarterly performance is 14.05%, 6 Months performance is -44.56% and yearly performance percentage is -46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.88% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stericycle, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. as 595.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stericycle, Inc. is 548.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 652.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 845.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRCL to be -55.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Stericycle, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.06% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 532.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stericycle, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.95%, where Monthly Performance is 11.01%, Quarterly performance is 31.01%, 6 Months performance is -2.84% and yearly performance percentage is 32.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.