What are analysts Suggestions on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.(NYSE:WPM): Century Aluminum Company(NASDAQ:CENX)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPM to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.5%. For the next 5 years, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expecting Growth of 20.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 71.43% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 195.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 48.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.31%, where Monthly Performance is 29.08%, Quarterly performance is 35.34%, 6 Months performance is 80.42% and yearly performance percentage is 97.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 80.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.87% and Monthly Volatility of 3.63%.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 112.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Century Aluminum Company and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Century Aluminum Company as 401.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Century Aluminum Company is 401.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 402 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 473.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CENX to be 52.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.46%. For the next 5 years, Century Aluminum Company is expecting Growth of 228.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 71.85% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Century Aluminum Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.36%, where Monthly Performance is 8.1%, Quarterly performance is 83.99%, 6 Months performance is 24.09% and yearly performance percentage is 2.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.