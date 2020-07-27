What are analysts Suggestions on Silvercorp Metals Inc.(NYSE:SVM): Ball Corporation(NYSE:BLL)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Silvercorp Metals Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Silvercorp Metals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.67%, where Monthly Performance is 50.3%, Quarterly performance is 102.44%, 6 Months performance is 35.57% and yearly performance percentage is 140.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.34% and Monthly Volatility of 6.39%.

Ball Corporation (BLL) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ball Corporation as 2.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ball Corporation is 2.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLL to be -10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.57%. For the next 5 years, Ball Corporation is expecting Growth of 16.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.14% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ball Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.08%, where Monthly Performance is 6.06%, Quarterly performance is 12.09%, 6 Months performance is 1.71% and yearly performance percentage is 2.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.41% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.