What are analysts Suggestions on Kirby Corporation(NYSE:KEX): Yirendai Ltd.(NYSE:YRD)

Kirby Corporation (KEX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kirby Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEX to be -46.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.75%. For the next 5 years, Kirby Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.83% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 514.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kirby Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.06%, where Monthly Performance is -11.24%, Quarterly performance is -3.75%, 6 Months performance is -43.58% and yearly performance percentage is -34.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.88%.

Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) will report its next earnings on Jun 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -87.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yirendai Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Yirendai Ltd. as 270.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yirendai Ltd. is 270.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 270.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 316.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YRD to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -76.47%. For the next 5 years, Yirendai Ltd. is expecting Growth of 90.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -69.1% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 172.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yirendai Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.72%, where Monthly Performance is -17.95%, Quarterly performance is 6.8%, 6 Months performance is -28.94% and yearly performance percentage is -67.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 6.61%.