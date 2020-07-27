what are Analysts report about Select Medical Holdings Corporation(NYSE:SEM): Kopin Corporation(NASDAQ:KOPN)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEM to be -118.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -45.45%. For the next 5 years, Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expecting Growth of 65.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.03% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 861.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Select Medical Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.52%, where Monthly Performance is 16.3%, Quarterly performance is 2.79%, 6 Months performance is -33.7% and yearly performance percentage is -4.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.98%.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) will report its next earnings on Jun 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kopin Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kopin Corporation as 6.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kopin Corporation is 6.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.16 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -45.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -66.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -92.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kopin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.88%, where Monthly Performance is 40.16%, Quarterly performance is 362.1%, 6 Months performance is 242.31% and yearly performance percentage is 58.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 343.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.46% and Monthly Volatility of 11.52%.