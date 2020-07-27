Revenue Estimates Analysis of WildHorse Resource Development Corporation(NYSE:WRD): Auris Medical Holding AG(NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-2.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Auris Medical Holding AG and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 242.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -148.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Auris Medical Holding AG currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.8%, where Monthly Performance is 7.51%, Quarterly performance is 14.92%, 6 Months performance is -32.45% and yearly performance percentage is -64.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.89% and Monthly Volatility of 7.91%.