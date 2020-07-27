Revenue Estimates Analysis of TAL Education Group(NYSE:TAL): Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camber Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -87.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -293.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -193.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camber Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.76%, where Monthly Performance is -29.88%, Quarterly performance is -46.65%, 6 Months performance is -51.64% and yearly performance percentage is -98.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.93% and Monthly Volatility of 9.65%.