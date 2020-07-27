Revenue Estimates Analysis of Interface, Inc.(NASDAQ:TILE): L Brands, Inc.(NYSE:LB)

Interface, Inc. (TILE) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Interface, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Interface, Inc. as 251.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Interface, Inc. is 245 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 259.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 357.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TILE to be -90.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -63.83%. For the next 5 years, Interface, Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.54% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 529.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Interface, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is 6.76%, Quarterly performance is -1.11%, 6 Months performance is -50.85% and yearly performance percentage is -48.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.84% and Monthly Volatility of 6.17%.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for L Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.48/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for L Brands, Inc. as 1.89 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for L Brands, Inc. is 1.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.9 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LB to be -312.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1000%. For the next 5 years, L Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2686.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -102.62% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, L Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.73%, where Monthly Performance is 38.46%, Quarterly performance is 86.13%, 6 Months performance is -7.47% and yearly performance percentage is -26.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.45% and Monthly Volatility of 5.13%.