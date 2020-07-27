Revenue Estimates Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc(NYSE:ED): Tower Semiconductor Ltd.(NASDAQ:TSEM)

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Consolidated Edison Inc as 2.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc is 2.7 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ED to be -6.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.3%. For the next 5 years, Consolidated Edison Inc is expecting Growth of 6.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.97% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Consolidated Edison Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.04%, where Monthly Performance is 5.66%, Quarterly performance is -8.54%, 6 Months performance is -19.26% and yearly performance percentage is -12.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.52% and Monthly Volatility of 2.26%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. as 310.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 310 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 310.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 303.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TSEM to be -4.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8%. For the next 5 years, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expecting Growth of 42.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 416.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.5%, where Monthly Performance is 21.1%, Quarterly performance is 26.65%, 6 Months performance is -6.48% and yearly performance percentage is 26.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.05% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.