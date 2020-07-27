Revenue Estimates Analysis of Ameren Corporation(NYSE:AEE): Dean Foods Company(NYSE:DF)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEE to be 31.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.76%. For the next 5 years, Ameren Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.28% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ameren Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.99%, where Monthly Performance is 14.48%, Quarterly performance is 7.98%, 6 Months performance is -1.08% and yearly performance percentage is 4.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.