Revenue Estimates Analysis of A10 Networks, Inc.(NYSE:ATEN): USA Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:USAT)

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for A10 Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. as 52.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for A10 Networks, Inc. is 52.19 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 52.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 53.06 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 508.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, A10 Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.95%, where Monthly Performance is 3.64%, Quarterly performance is 10.06%, 6 Months performance is 0.71% and yearly performance percentage is -5.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 4.29%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for USA Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for USA Technologies, Inc. as 30.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for USA Technologies, Inc. is 26.19 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 36.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 38.23 Million.