Price Target Analysis of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:NNA): Comcast Corporation(NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 170.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.91%, where Monthly Performance is 11.86%, Quarterly performance is -27.18%, 6 Months performance is -38.09% and yearly performance percentage is -33.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 5.27%.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Comcast Corporation as 23.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Comcast Corporation is 23.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 23.94 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 26.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMCSA to be -29.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.51%. For the next 5 years, Comcast Corporation is expecting Growth of 25.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.96% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Comcast Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.77%, where Monthly Performance is 12.42%, Quarterly performance is 16.66%, 6 Months performance is -2.78% and yearly performance percentage is -2.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.52% and Monthly Volatility of 2.01%.