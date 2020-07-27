Price Target Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.(NYSE:APD): Brown & Brown, Inc.(NYSE:BRO)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.98/share and a High Estimate of $2.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. as 2.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is 2.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.57 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APD to be -2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.81%. For the next 5 years, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.56% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.84%, where Monthly Performance is 25.04%, Quarterly performance is 34.48%, 6 Months performance is 19.5% and yearly performance percentage is 28.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.19% and Monthly Volatility of 2.44%.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brown & Brown, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. as 574.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. is 557.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 592.45 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 575.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRO to be -9.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Brown & Brown, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.14% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brown & Brown, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.89%, where Monthly Performance is 13.36%, Quarterly performance is 30.61%, 6 Months performance is 8.53% and yearly performance percentage is 26.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 2.12%.