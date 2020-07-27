Investors Catching Stocks Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR): Humana Inc.(NYSE:HUM)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twitter, Inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 34 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twitter, Inc. as 772.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twitter, Inc. is 700.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 876 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 874.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWTR to be -76.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, Twitter, Inc. is expecting Growth of 69.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.81% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twitter, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.83%, where Monthly Performance is 18.31%, Quarterly performance is 30.62%, 6 Months performance is 13.11% and yearly performance percentage is -1.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.44% and Monthly Volatility of 4.92%.

Humana Inc. (HUM) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Humana Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $10.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $9.55/share and a High Estimate of $11.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Humana Inc. as 18.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Humana Inc. is 18.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUM to be 70.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.72%. For the next 5 years, Humana Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.26% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 870.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Humana Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.05%, where Monthly Performance is 5.47%, Quarterly performance is 6.25%, 6 Months performance is 9.87% and yearly performance percentage is 42.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.35%.