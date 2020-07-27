Investors Catching Stocks MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD): Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida(NASDAQ:SBCF)

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MannKind Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MannKind Corporation as 14.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MannKind Corporation is 11.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNKD to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, MannKind Corporation is expecting Growth of 43.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.63% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -52.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 57.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MannKind Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.12%, where Monthly Performance is -13.44%, Quarterly performance is 24.81%, 6 Months performance is -8.52% and yearly performance percentage is 50.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 6.79%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida as 80.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 76.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 84.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBCF to be -26.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.54%. For the next 5 years, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expecting Growth of 27.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.47% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 273.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.29%, where Monthly Performance is 4.96%, Quarterly performance is 10.09%, 6 Months performance is -29.09% and yearly performance percentage is -21.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.38% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.