Investors Catching Stocks Cardtronics plc(NASDAQ:CATM): Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP)

Cardtronics plc (CATM) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cardtronics plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cardtronics plc as 231.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cardtronics plc is 214 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 256.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 340.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATM to be -111.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -73.42%. For the next 5 years, Cardtronics plc is expecting Growth of 102.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -66.27% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 605.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cardtronics plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.78%, where Monthly Performance is -5.28%, Quarterly performance is 18.39%, 6 Months performance is -49.03% and yearly performance percentage is -16.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.95% and Monthly Volatility of 5.94%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNXP to be 97.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 95.08%. For the next 5 years, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expecting Growth of 38.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 93.84% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 22.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -178.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -213.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 79.01%, where Monthly Performance is 143.21%, Quarterly performance is 110.02%, 6 Months performance is -11.04% and yearly performance percentage is -73.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 39.54% and Monthly Volatility of 17.59%.