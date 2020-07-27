Earnings Analysis of Yext, Inc.(NYSE:YEXT): Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YEXT to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.84%. For the next 5 years, Yext, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -63.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -61.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yext, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.28%, where Monthly Performance is -2.24%, Quarterly performance is 34.78%, 6 Months performance is 7.45% and yearly performance percentage is -24.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.64% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. as 123.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enphase Energy, Inc. is 117.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 129.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 134.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENPH to be -22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.67%. For the next 5 years, Enphase Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.42% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 33.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 106%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 46%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enphase Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.57%, where Monthly Performance is 27.78%, Quarterly performance is 58.1%, 6 Months performance is 82.42% and yearly performance percentage is 201.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 128.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.15% and Monthly Volatility of 6.15%.