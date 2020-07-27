Earnings Analysis of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MLNX): Baidu, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIDU)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.49/share and a High Estimate of $1.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. as 340.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is 319.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 367.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 310.32 Million.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) will report its next earnings on May 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.69/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 121.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Baidu, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.86/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Baidu, Inc. as 3.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Baidu, Inc. is 3.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIDU to be -5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.8%. For the next 5 years, Baidu, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.44% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 125.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Baidu, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.05%, where Monthly Performance is -1.94%, Quarterly performance is 17.9%, 6 Months performance is -8.45% and yearly performance percentage is 3.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.