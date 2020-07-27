Earnings Analysis of Copa Holdings, S.A.(NYSE:CPA): Vector Group Ltd.(NYSE:VGR)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Copa Holdings, S.A. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-5.02/share and a High Estimate of $-2.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPA to be -381.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -191.84%. For the next 5 years, Copa Holdings, S.A. is expecting Growth of 160.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -173.61% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Copa Holdings, S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.47%, where Monthly Performance is -7.42%, Quarterly performance is -10.71%, 6 Months performance is -56.17% and yearly performance percentage is -56.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.43% and Monthly Volatility of 5.28%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vector Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. as 529.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vector Group Ltd. is 529.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 529.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 538.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VGR to be -60.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.74%. For the next 5 years, Vector Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 48.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.43% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vector Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.61%, where Monthly Performance is -17.99%, Quarterly performance is -15.96%, 6 Months performance is -36% and yearly performance percentage is -7.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.99%.