Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:NCLH): TopBuild Corp.(NYSE:BLD)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) will report its next earnings on May 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -98%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.64/share and a High Estimate of $-1.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NCLH to be -268.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -184.3%. For the next 5 years, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expecting Growth of 64.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -235.95% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 66.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.83%, where Monthly Performance is -8.99%, Quarterly performance is 32.41%, 6 Months performance is -74.25% and yearly performance percentage is -70.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.27% and Monthly Volatility of 8.17%.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TopBuild Corp. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TopBuild Corp. as 603.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TopBuild Corp. is 576.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 655.83 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 674.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLD to be -16.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.88%. For the next 5 years, TopBuild Corp. is expecting Growth of 24.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.29% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 507.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TopBuild Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.89%, where Monthly Performance is 2.97%, Quarterly performance is 54.45%, 6 Months performance is 9.82% and yearly performance percentage is 51.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.97% and Monthly Volatility of 4.63%.