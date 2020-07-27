Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE:DAL): McKesson Corporation(NYSE:MCK)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) will report its next earnings on Jul 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-4.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-4.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.13/share and a High Estimate of $-2.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. as 3.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is 2.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DAL to be -212.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -164.71%. For the next 5 years, Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expecting Growth of 120.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -224.21% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 51.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -27.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Delta Air Lines, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.03%, where Monthly Performance is -5.05%, Quarterly performance is 15.84%, 6 Months performance is -55.86% and yearly performance percentage is -58.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.14% and Monthly Volatility of 5.33%.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McKesson Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.96/share and a High Estimate of $2.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for McKesson Corporation as 54.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for McKesson Corporation is 52.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 55.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 55.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCK to be -30.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.33%. For the next 5 years, McKesson Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.95% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McKesson Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.34%, where Monthly Performance is 3.17%, Quarterly performance is 11%, 6 Months performance is 1.78% and yearly performance percentage is 12.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.55%.