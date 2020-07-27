Analysts showing optimistic trends for Triple-S Management Corporation(NYSE:GTS): Novo Nordisk A/S(NYSE:NVO)

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triple-S Management Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triple-S Management Corporation as 887.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triple-S Management Corporation is 887.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 887.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 878.6 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 217.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triple-S Management Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.04%, where Monthly Performance is 3.23%, Quarterly performance is 15.95%, 6 Months performance is 7.11% and yearly performance percentage is -21.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S as 4.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is 4.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVO to be 4.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Novo Nordisk A/S is expecting Growth of 12.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.54% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 32.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 74.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 69.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novo Nordisk A/S currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.49%, where Monthly Performance is -0.54%, Quarterly performance is 1.94%, 6 Months performance is 8.33% and yearly performance percentage is 35.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.37% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.