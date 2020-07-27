Analysts showing optimistic trends for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.(NYSE:HLT): Fulton Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:FULT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. as 847.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 529 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.48 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLT to be -132.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -92.38%. For the next 5 years, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 159.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -77.69% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -181.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.09%, where Monthly Performance is 5.79%, Quarterly performance is 8.49%, 6 Months performance is -28.63% and yearly performance percentage is -19.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.15%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 140%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fulton Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fulton Financial Corporation as 171.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation is 151.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 204.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 164.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FULT to be -64.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.21%. For the next 5 years, Fulton Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.36% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fulton Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.4%, where Monthly Performance is 1.81%, Quarterly performance is -3.15%, 6 Months performance is -40.75% and yearly performance percentage is -39.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.41% and Monthly Volatility of 4.92%.