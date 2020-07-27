Analysts showing optimistic trends for eBay Inc.(NASDAQ:EBAY): HCP, Inc.(NYSE:HCP)

eBay Inc. (EBAY) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for eBay Inc. as 2.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for eBay Inc. is 2.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EBAY to be 54.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.4%. For the next 5 years, eBay Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.97% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 151.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, eBay Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.18%, where Monthly Performance is 13.02%, Quarterly performance is 40.08%, 6 Months performance is 55.88% and yearly performance percentage is 35.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 52.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.