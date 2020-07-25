Which Stock will give you a Nice Return? Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), ended its previous trading session at $1.88 showing a loss of -0.0700000000000001 or -3.59 percent with respect to the price of $1.95 when stock market opened. The company traded 10.23 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 11.94 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 404.76 Million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $2.73 by the analyst. The stock is -75.1% Below its 1-Year High which is $7.55. KOS has a difference of 275.25% from its 1 year low which stands at $0.50. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.5. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -14.55 percent in the shares price. The company subtracted about -5.53% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -70.25 Percent. KOS currently shows -67.02% as its year to date performance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $0.85 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -12.9%, 13.02% and -55.11 percent respectively. The stock trades about 6.54 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 404.76 Million. KOS lost about -65.25 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.27. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 47.24 and 3.47.

While talking about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.58 and 1.18 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL), closed the last trading session at $8.11 with increase of $0.00999999999999979 or 0.12 percent against the opening price of $8.1. The trading day volume of the company stands at 2.87 Million shares while the average trading volume of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) is 5.4 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 617.84 Million.

The price target of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) is currently set at 3.4 by the analysts. The stock is $-68.9 Below its 1-Year High which is $26.08. SSL hit its 1-Year low price of $1.25. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 3. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL)

The value of the stock decreased by -6.57% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL), the stock jumped 68.61%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -68.52 and year to date performance stands at -62.47%.

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $-4.71 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 8.73%, 49.13% and -38.59 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.65 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 617.84 Million. SSL gained about -62.66 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.88. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 57.49 and 3.59.

While talking about Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.46 and 0 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.