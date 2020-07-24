Which Stock Worth Buying? e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF), ended its previous trading session at $18 showing a loss of -0.199999999999999 or -1.1 percent with respect to the price of $18.2 when stock market opened. The company traded 476715 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 907.87 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 48.7 Million.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $20 by the analyst. The stock is -10% Below its 1-Year High which is $20.00. ELF has a difference of 137.47% from its 1 year low which stands at $7.58. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.1. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of 6.13 percent in the shares price. The company added about 24.74% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is 37.72 Percent. ELF currently shows 11.59% as its year to date performance.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $2 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 3.56%, 25.62% and 17.07 percent respectively. The stock trades about 7.8 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 48.7 Million. ELF gained about 17.88 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.89. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 62.93 and 2.33.

While talking about e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 3.2 and 3.62 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

