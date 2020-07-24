Which Stock will you hold for a while? Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) – Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), ended its previous trading session at $8.04 showing a gain of 0.179999999999999 or 2.29 percent with respect to the price of $7.86 when stock market opened. The company traded 1.9 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 2.32 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 227.77 Million.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $12.44 by the analyst. The stock is -46.44% Below its 1-Year High which is $15.01. PGRE has a difference of 25.23% from its 1 year low which stands at $6.42. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of 0.37 percent in the shares price. The company added about 2.81% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -45.12 Percent. PGRE currently shows -42.24% as its year to date performance.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $4.4 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -3.64%, -5.42% and -31.37 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.59 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 227.77 Million. PGRE lost about -41.61 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.52. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 47.53 and 1.05.

While talking about Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 2.41 and 0.49 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

