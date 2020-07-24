Which Stock is more profitable? Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) — National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), ended its previous trading session at $4.83 showing a gain of 0.39 or 8.78 percent with respect to the price of $4.44 when stock market opened. The company traded 11.29 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 7.23 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 240.26 Million.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $6.83 by the analyst. The stock is -41.74% Below its 1-Year High which is $8.29. CDE has a difference of 143.94% from its 1 year low which stands at $1.98. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.5. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -4.17 percent in the shares price. The company subtracted about -15.26% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is 15.27 Percent. CDE currently shows -40.22% as its year to date performance.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $2 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -6.91%, 3.13% and -9 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.71 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 240.26 Million. CDE lost about -32.73 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.47. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 49.16 and 1.72.

While talking about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 1.6 and 1.76 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), closed the last trading session at $40.26 with decrease of $-0.420000000000002 or -1.03 percent against the opening price of $40.68. The trading day volume of the company stands at 559064 shares while the average trading volume of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is 841.78 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 86.56 Million.

The price target of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is currently set at 48 by the analysts. The stock is $-26.69 Below its 1-Year High which is $54.92. NFG hit its 1-Year low price of $31.58. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 1.9. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

The value of the stock decreased by -1.4% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), the stock dipped -3.62%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -26.26 and year to date performance stands at -13.49%.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $7.74 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -4.87%, -2.76% and -6.53 percent respectively. The stock trades about 3.39 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 86.56 Million. NFG gained about -14.88 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1.45. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 43.27 and 0.65.

While talking about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 2.36 and 1.68 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.