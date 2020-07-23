Worth Comparing these two stocks: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), ended its previous trading session at $117.04 showing a loss of -0.22999999999999 or -0.2 percent with respect to the price of $117.27 when stock market opened. The company traded 3.76 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 4.87 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 279.93 Million.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $118.09 by the analyst. The stock is -16.15% Below its 1-Year High which is $139.59. NXPI has a difference of 100.38% from its 1 year low which stands at $58.41. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.1. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of 6.92 percent in the shares price. The company added about 18.35% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is 19.36 Percent. NXPI currently shows -8.03% as its year to date performance.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $1.05 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 8.82%, 16.79% and 5.76 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.92 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 279.93 Million. NXPI lost about -7.07 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 5.26. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 63.99 and 1.47.

While talking about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 3.71 and 3.63 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

