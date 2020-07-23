Worth Comparing these two stocks: GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE:GIG) – Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE:GIG)

GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE:GIG) Performance Snapshot

GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE:GIG) Price Insight

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB), closed the last trading session at $5.09 with increase of $0.0300000000000002 or 0.59 percent against the opening price of $5.06. The trading day volume of the company stands at 36.23 Million shares while the average trading volume of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is 37.85 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 9.75 Billion.

The price target of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is currently set at 7.18 by the analysts. The stock is $-47.03 Below its 1-Year High which is $9.61. ITUB hit its 1-Year low price of $3.48. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.7. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

The value of the stock increased by 3.04% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB), the stock jumped 35.01%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -41.99 and year to date performance stands at -43.44%.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $2.09 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 5.62%, 15.74% and -26.02 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.68 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 9.75 Billion. ITUB gained about -41.19 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.3. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 56.94 and 0.88.

While talking about Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 1.79 and 1.9 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.