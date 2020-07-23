Which Stock will you hold for a while? Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) – Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), closed the last trading session at $10.61 with increase of $0.25 or 2.41 percent against the opening price of $10.36. The trading day volume of the company stands at 1.61 Million shares while the average trading volume of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is 2.25 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 176.33 Million.

The price target of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is currently set at 11.86 by the analysts. The stock is $-34.71 Below its 1-Year High which is $16.25. BDN hit its 1-Year low price of $7.48. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 3. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

The value of the stock decreased by -0.84% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), the stock jumped 11.68%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -29.45 and year to date performance stands at -32.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $1.25 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -0.46%, 2.93% and -20.9 percent respectively. The stock trades about 1.92 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 176.33 Million. BDN gained about -31.33 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.64. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 51.39 and 1.03.

While talking about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 3.15 and 1.11 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.