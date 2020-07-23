Which stock will you Buy? Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) – Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR), ended its previous trading session at $12.08 showing a loss of -0.15 or -1.19 percent with respect to the price of $12.23 when stock market opened. The company traded 1.36 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 1.49 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 240.92 Million.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $11.18 by the analyst. The stock is -20.76% Below its 1-Year High which is $15.24. AMKR has a difference of 123.7% from its 1 year low which stands at $5.40. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 3. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of 8.73 percent in the shares price. The company added about 22.95% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is 71.1 Percent. AMKR currently shows -7.08% as its year to date performance.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-0.9 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 7.09%, 18.15% and 11.81 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.01 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 240.92 Million. AMKR lost about -6.65 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.6. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 60.75 and 1.69.

While talking about Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.64 and 1.43 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), closed the last trading session at $3.51 with decrease of $-0.26 or -6.9 percent against the opening price of $3.77. The trading day volume of the company stands at 13.86 Million shares while the average trading volume of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 13.08 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 284.23 Million.

The price target of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is currently set at 2.72 by the analysts. The stock is $-40.81 Below its 1-Year High which is $5.93. AR hit its 1-Year low price of $0.64. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 3.2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

The value of the stock increased by 12.5% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), the stock jumped 17%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -37.1 and year to date performance stands at 23.16%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $-0.79 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 3.4%, 28.2% and 46.46 percent respectively. The stock trades about 16.89 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 284.23 Million. AR gained about 24.91 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.39. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 54.69 and 4.72.

While talking about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.19 and 0.15 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.