Which Company’s Stock is more Profitable? LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), ended its previous trading session at $66.94 showing a gain of 0.109999999999999 or 0.16 percent with respect to the price of $66.83 when stock market opened. The company traded 1.23 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 3 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 334 Million.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $65.09 by the analyst. The stock is -32.32% Below its 1-Year High which is $98.91. LYB has a difference of 98.58% from its 1 year low which stands at $33.71. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.5. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Performance Snapshot

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-1.84999999999999 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -1.34%, 12.39% and -12.44 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.87 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 334 Million. LYB lost about -29.44 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 3.87. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 54.09 and 1.57.

While talking about LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.64 and 3.05 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), closed the last trading session at $7.94 with decrease of $-0.0699999999999994 or -0.87 percent against the opening price of $8.01. The trading day volume of the company stands at 1.3 Million shares while the average trading volume of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 2.32 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 81.17 Million.

The price target of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is currently set at 5.5 by the analysts. The stock is $-51.24 Below its 1-Year High which is $16.29. TEN hit its 1-Year low price of $2.21. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 3.2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

The value of the stock increased by 7.73% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), the stock jumped 61.05%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -21.77 and year to date performance stands at -39.39%.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $-2.44 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 0.89%, 38.05% and -16.7 percent respectively. The stock trades about 13.57 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 81.17 Million. TEN gained about -42.84 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 53.41 and 2.83.

While talking about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.03 and 1.68 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.