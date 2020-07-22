Why you should put everything on these two stocks: CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Performance Snapshot

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Price Insight

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), closed the last trading session at $42.2 with decrease of $-0.43 or -1.01 percent against the opening price of $42.63. The trading day volume of the company stands at 160131 shares while the average trading volume of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is 409.22 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 53.48 Million.

The price target of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is currently set at 51.5 by the analysts. The stock is $-28.37 Below its 1-Year High which is $58.92. ENSG hit its 1-Year low price of $24.06. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The value of the stock increased by 1.69% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the stock jumped 5.24%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -21.68 and year to date performance stands at -6.99%.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $9.3 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -4.53%, 5.61% and -0.24 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.19 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 53.48 Million. ENSG gained about -3.3 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 2.35. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 49.5 and 0.85.

While talking about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 1.08 and 3.34 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.