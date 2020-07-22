Which Stock will give you a Nice Return? Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), ended its previous trading session at $67.79 showing a loss of -0.039999999999992 or -0.06 percent with respect to the price of $67.83 when stock market opened. The company traded 850121 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 1.88 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 146.2 Million.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $62.33 by the analyst. The stock is -29.62% Below its 1-Year High which is $96.32. LW has a difference of 73.55% from its 1 year low which stands at $39.06. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.6. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of 7.16 percent in the shares price. The company added about 21.36% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is 10.55 Percent. LW currently shows -21.2% as its year to date performance.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-5.46000000000001 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 5.64%, 12.29% and -9.17 percent respectively. The stock trades about 4.81 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 146.2 Million. LW lost about -19.38 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 3.15. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 58.01 and 0.8.

While talking about Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 2.44 and 36.64 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), closed the last trading session at $55.53 with decrease of $-0.0499999999999972 or -0.09 percent against the opening price of $55.58. The trading day volume of the company stands at 9.73 Million shares while the average trading volume of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 9.34 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 807 Million.

The price target of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is currently set at 73.33 by the analysts. The stock is $-19.68 Below its 1-Year High which is $69.13. NEM hit its 1-Year low price of $33.00. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

The value of the stock decreased by -0.91% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), the stock dipped -17.59%. While the 1 year performance shows a positive percentage of 52.72 and year to date performance stands at 27.8%.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $17.8 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -4.61%, -7.76% and 19.62 percent respectively. The stock trades about 1.83 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 807 Million. NEM gained about 37.21 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 2.62. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 41.57 and 0.36.

While talking about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 4.28 and 2.06 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.