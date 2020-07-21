Worth Comparing these two stocks: Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS), ended its previous trading session at $48.95 showing a gain of 0.400000000000006 or 0.82 percent with respect to the price of $48.55 when stock market opened. The company traded 534273 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 652.6 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 56.3 Million.

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $57.3 by the analyst. The stock is -18.93% Below its 1-Year High which is $60.38. THS has a difference of 46.12% from its 1 year low which stands at $33.50. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -0.26 percent in the shares price. The company subtracted about -3.79% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -11.13 Percent. THS currently shows 0.93% as its year to date performance.

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $8.34999999999999 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -2.67%, -1.55% and 0.52 percent respectively. The stock trades about 6.85 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 56.3 Million. THS lost about -0.95 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1.74. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 46.09 and 0.72.

While talking about Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.68 and 1.54 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), closed the last trading session at $11.43 with decrease of $-0.0500000000000007 or -0.44 percent against the opening price of $11.48. The trading day volume of the company stands at 2.64 Million shares while the average trading volume of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is 4.86 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 443.97 Million.

The price target of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is currently set at 9.85 by the analysts. The stock is $-64.27 Below its 1-Year High which is $31.99. WES hit its 1-Year low price of $2.90. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.6. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

The value of the stock decreased by -5.46% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), the stock jumped 39.05%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -60.78 and year to date performance stands at -41.95%.

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $-1.58 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 13.17%, 42.4% and -26.65 percent respectively. The stock trades about 5.25 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 443.97 Million. WES gained about -40.9 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.91. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 66.52 and 3.78.

While talking about Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 1.78 and 1.89 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.