Why you should put everything on these two stocks: Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), ended its previous trading session at $155.34 showing a loss of -0.509999999999991 or -0.33 percent with respect to the price of $155.85 when stock market opened. The company traded 460214 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 493.82 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 47.09 Million.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $170.11 by the analyst. The stock is -32.55% Below its 1-Year High which is $230.32. OLED has a difference of 47.79% from its 1 year low which stands at $105.11. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.7. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally good in the previous week which depicts an increase of -5.52 percent in the shares price. The company added about 3.96% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -15.9 Percent. OLED currently shows -24.62% as its year to date performance.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $14.77 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 1.02%, 5.43% and -9.86 percent respectively. The stock trades about 3.25 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 47.09 Million. OLED lost about -21.64 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 6.64. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 53.54 and 1.53.

While talking about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 16.96 and 8.64 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), closed the last trading session at $63.82 with decrease of $-1.98 or -3.01 percent against the opening price of $65.8. The trading day volume of the company stands at 2.47 Million shares while the average trading volume of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is 3.86 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 397 Million.

The price target of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is currently set at 63.75 by the analysts. The stock is $-38.37 Below its 1-Year High which is $103.56. PRU hit its 1-Year low price of $38.62. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.9. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The value of the stock decreased by -5.98% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), the stock jumped 11.73%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -35.85 and year to date performance stands at -31.92%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $-0.0700000000000003 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 1.27%, 8.39% and -18.76 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.51 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 397 Million. PRU gained about -32.46 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 3.77. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 52.48 and 1.71.

While talking about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.38 and 0.42 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.