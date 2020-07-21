Which Stock Worth Selling? Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), ended its previous trading session at $3.12 showing a gain of 0.0100000000000002 or 0.32 percent with respect to the price of $3.11 when stock market opened. The company traded 782715 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 132.31 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 35.49 Million.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $2.5 by the analyst. The stock is -15.8% Below its 1-Year High which is $3.71. DLNG has a difference of 218.37% from its 1 year low which stands at $0.98. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 3. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of 25.81 percent in the shares price. The company added about 95% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is 110.81 Percent. DLNG currently shows 47.83% as its year to date performance.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-0.62 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 58.32%, 81.95% and 75.51 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.07 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 35.49 Million. DLNG gained about 52.94 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.29. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 80.32 and 1.89.

While talking about Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 1.04 and 0.58 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), closed the last trading session at $62.5 with decrease of $-0.689999999999998 or -1.09 percent against the opening price of $63.19. The trading day volume of the company stands at 705487 shares while the average trading volume of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is 1.01 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 133.5 Million.

The price target of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is currently set at 74.83 by the analysts. The stock is $-19.14 Below its 1-Year High which is $77.29. DOX hit its 1-Year low price of $44.05. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 0. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

The value of the stock decreased by -3.86% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), the stock jumped 0.21%. While the 1 year performance shows a positive percentage of 1.28 and year to date performance stands at -13.42%.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $12.33 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -1.4%, 0.19% and -5.16 percent respectively. The stock trades about 2.2 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 133.5 Million. DOX gained about -12.07 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 2.08. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 46.68 and 0.69.

While talking about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 2.04 and 2.36 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.