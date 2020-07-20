Why you should put everything on these two stocks: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), ended its previous trading session at $34.34 showing a loss of -0.289999999999999 or -0.84 percent with respect to the price of $34.63 when stock market opened. The company traded 12.27 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 22.23 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 780.69 Million.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $30.16 by the analyst. The stock is -25.11% Below its 1-Year High which is $45.85. TWTR has a difference of 71.7% from its 1 year low which stands at $20.00. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.9. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally good in the previous week which depicts an increase of -2.28 percent in the shares price. The company added about 15.86% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -6.3 Percent. TWTR currently shows 7.15% as its year to date performance.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-4.18 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 2.94%, 13.68% and 4.16 percent respectively. The stock trades about 5.51 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 780.69 Million. TWTR gained about 10.88 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1.52. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 57.13 and 0.78.

While talking about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 7.66 and 3.05 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), closed the last trading session at $22.38 with decrease of $-0.650000000000002 or -2.82 percent against the opening price of $23.03. The trading day volume of the company stands at 7.38 Million shares while the average trading volume of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is 6.35 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 746.53 Million.

The price target of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is currently set at 26.72 by the analysts. The stock is $-29.13 Below its 1-Year High which is $31.58. WY hit its 1-Year low price of $13.10. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

The value of the stock decreased by -1.89% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), the stock jumped 16.74%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -13.86 and year to date performance stands at -25.89%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $4.34 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 3.82%, 11.35% and -12.49 percent respectively. The stock trades about 1.21 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 746.53 Million. WY gained about -24.52 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1.25. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 54.73 and 1.86.

While talking about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 2.39 and 2.07 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.