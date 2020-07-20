Which stock will you Buy? Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) – ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), ended its previous trading session at $13.22 showing a loss of -0.149999999999999 or -1.12 percent with respect to the price of $13.37 when stock market opened. The company traded 207363 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 606 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 44.27 Million.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $20.06 by the analyst. The stock is -35.7% Below its 1-Year High which is $20.56. WIFI has a difference of 98.5% from its 1 year low which stands at $6.66. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 1.8. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -5.57 percent in the shares price. The company subtracted about -7.23% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -33.2 Percent. WIFI currently shows 20.73% as its year to date performance.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $6.84 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -5.3%, -0.23% and 11.38 percent respectively. The stock trades about 7.91 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 44.27 Million. WIFI gained about 5.51 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.9. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 48.21 and 1.19.

While talking about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 2.23 and 6.64 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX), closed the last trading session at $4.54 with increase of $0.0599999999999996 or 1.34 percent against the opening price of $4.48. The trading day volume of the company stands at 527005 shares while the average trading volume of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is 1.1 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 2.13 Billion.

The price target of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is currently set at 4.83 by the analysts. The stock is $-20.35 Below its 1-Year High which is $5.70. ASX hit its 1-Year low price of $3.17. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

The value of the stock increased by 0% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX), the stock jumped 6.32%. While the 1 year performance shows a positive percentage of 22.7 and year to date performance stands at -18.35%.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $0.29 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 6.57%, 6.49% and -3.26 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.04 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 2.13 Billion. ASX gained about -18.64 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.16. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 58.51 and 0.

While talking about ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.7 and 1.41 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.