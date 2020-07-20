Which Stock is more profitable? TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) — Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), ended its previous trading session at $1.25 showing a loss of -0.05 or -4.6 percent with respect to the price of $1.3 when stock market opened. The company traded 3.8 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 5.47 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 271.46 Million.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $0 by the analyst. The stock is -71.18% Below its 1-Year High which is $4.32. TXMD has a difference of 45.96% from its 1 year low which stands at $0.85. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -7.78 percent in the shares price. The company added about 4.62% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -51.93 Percent. TXMD currently shows -48.55% as its year to date performance.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-1.25 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 1.24%, 6.85% and -43.51 percent respectively. The stock trades about 34.88 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 271.46 Million. TXMD lost about -51.37 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.13. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 51.62 and 2.11.

While talking about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 5.19 and 0 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), closed the last trading session at $17.02 with decrease of $-0.539999999999999 or -3.08 percent against the opening price of $17.56. The trading day volume of the company stands at 3.38 Million shares while the average trading volume of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is 3.72 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 203.31 Million.

The price target of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is currently set at 18.6 by the analysts. The stock is $-51.5 Below its 1-Year High which is $35.09. UNM hit its 1-Year low price of $9.58. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 3.2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The value of the stock decreased by -6.33% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), the stock jumped 12.64%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -48.55 and year to date performance stands at -41.63%.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $1.58 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 2.31%, 7.56% and -28.81 percent respectively. The stock trades about 3.42 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 203.31 Million. UNM gained about -43.99 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1.19. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 52.05 and 1.64.

While talking about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.27 and 0.35 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.