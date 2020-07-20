Are you willing to Put your Money on these stocks? Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), ended its previous trading session at $12.85 showing a loss of -0.0800000000000001 or -0.62 percent with respect to the price of $12.93 when stock market opened. The company traded 4.49 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 3.51 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 119.06 Million.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $10.34 by the analyst. The stock is -71.16% Below its 1-Year High which is $44.55. AZUL has a difference of 142.45% from its 1 year low which stands at $5.30. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.6. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -8.74 percent in the shares price. The company added about 71.79% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -63.29 Percent. AZUL currently shows -69.98% as its year to date performance.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-2.51 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 20.2%, 39% and -54.58 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 119.06 Million. AZUL lost about -69.47 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 1.61. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 57.18 and 0.

While talking about Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.65 and 0 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), closed the last trading session at $12.57 with increase of $0.120000000000001 or 0.96 percent against the opening price of $12.45. The trading day volume of the company stands at 333539 shares while the average trading volume of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is 548.93 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 61.69 Million.

The price target of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is currently set at 12.69 by the analysts. The stock is $-39.47 Below its 1-Year High which is $20.76. CRTO hit its 1-Year low price of $5.89. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2.6. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

The value of the stock decreased by -5.49% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), the stock jumped 24.46%. While the 1 year performance shows a negative percentage of -32.24 and year to date performance stands at -27.47%.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $0.119999999999999 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 6.99%, 21.38% and -12.57 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.65 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 61.69 Million. CRTO gained about -26.79 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.77. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 58.95 and 1.17.

While talking about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0.36 and 0.78 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.