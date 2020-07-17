Why you should put everything on these two stocks: Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSE:KIQ) and MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG)

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSE:KIQ), ended its previous trading session at $0.63 showing a loss of -0.02 or -3.83 percent with respect to the price of $0.65 when stock market opened. The company traded 15854 shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 38.49 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 47.17 Million.

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSE:KIQ) is currently trading Higher than its price target which is set to $0 by the analyst. The stock is -60.44% Below its 1-Year High which is $1.58. KIQ has a difference of 38.08% from its 1 year low which stands at $0.45. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 0. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSE:KIQ) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally good in the previous week which depicts an increase of -2.33 percent in the shares price. The company added about 18.73% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -54.37 Percent. KIQ currently shows -13.55% as its year to date performance.

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSE:KIQ) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $-0.63 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 7.23%, 14.39% and -9.51 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.44 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 47.17 Million. KIQ lost about -18.82 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.05. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 58.01 and 0.

While talking about Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSE:KIQ) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 1.44 and 2.24 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG), closed the last trading session at $12.12 with increase of $0.0899999999999999 or 0.75 percent against the opening price of $12.03. The trading day volume of the company stands at 255003 shares while the average trading volume of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG) is 791.68 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 86.56 Million.

The price target of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG) is currently set at 0 by the analysts. The stock is $-13.43 Below its 1-Year High which is $14.00. MAG hit its 1-Year low price of $3.84. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 0. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Performance Indicators of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG)

The value of the stock decreased by -6.84% during the previous week performance. Looking at the 1 month performance of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG), the stock dipped -9.28%. While the 1 year performance shows a positive percentage of 10.68 and year to date performance stands at 2.36%.

MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG) Analytical Review

The stock needs to grow about $-12.12 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are -2.65%, 5.86% and 15.11 percent respectively. The stock trades about 3.39 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 86.56 Million. MAG gained about 9.58 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.84. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 51.02 and 1.22.

While talking about MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 0 and 5.25 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.